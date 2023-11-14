Reid Bikes announces Sweatband as new UK distributor

Share Facebook

Reid Bikes and Sweatband have announced a new partnership that will will bring Reid bikes back to the UK market.

Reid is an Australian born brand, with headquarters in Poole, UK that is known for its affordable bicycles and e-mobility options, while Sweatband is a retailer of sports and fitness equipment in the UK.

Reid offers a range of models, including vintage bikes, commuter bikes, and e-bikes.

The brand says that all bikes are designed with “quality, value and style” in mind.

Andy Ward, head of buying at Sweatband, said: “Together, we are committed to providing an unbeatable combination of affordability, quality, and customer service. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our outstanding customer rating of 4.7 out of 5, garnered from over 20,000 reviews, ensuring that customers interested in Reid bikes will receive the highest level of care and attention”.

Sweatband will start by offering the vintage range to the UK market – including the Ladies Classic and Gents Roller – and the partnership will see products available via Amazon and Decathlon.

Rob Akam, CEO of Reid Group, added: “It has been great getting to know Andy and the team at Sweatband. They have significant reach in the UK market, and we believe that our values and beliefs align; wanting to give quality products to UK customers, and are proud for them to choose our brand for bikes, to add to their large portfolio of sports and fitness brands.

“The UK market is important to us, as whilst we were founded in Australia, the UK is now home to our International Head Office, and where all product is developed. I look forward to seeing Reid back in the UK marketplace.”