Cambrian Tyres reassures dealers on Continental supply

Cambrian Tyres has moved quickly to reassure retailers on availability of Continental tyres and tubes.

In light of the recent statement from Accell UK (Raleigh P&A) regarding the closure of its P&A business, Cambrian has also advised the next steps to ensure no further downtime in supply, both for back orders at Raleigh and future business.

Continental tyre and tube stock continues to be held in Continental’s UK warehouse at Cambrian Tyres Cycle Ltd.

The total UK stockholding equates to more than 250,000 units, across the Cambrian warehouse, and at ZyroFisher, Bob Elliot & Co and also at JHI Distributors for customers affected in Ireland.

Cambrian has confirmed that the current fulfilment rate is at 97.7%, all available on a next day basis.

Raleigh customers who have been waiting on extended ETA’s are advised to get in touch asap with the below alternative suppliers to ensure supply:

ZyroFisher

Cambrian Tyres

Bob Elliot & Co

JHI Distributors Wholesale Bicycle Accessories (Ireland)

Alternatively, retailers can contact Cambrian Tyres on 01970 626777 or email at bicycle@cambriantyresb2b.co.uk

The quick response by Cambrian Tyres comes after Accell Group, parent company of Raleigh UK, announced a strategic review of its UK operations.

The main objective of the review was to “provide insight and a path to achieve sustainable growth for Accell’s UK business”, in line with the group’s strategy to increase sales, strengthen the business, and future-proof the UK operations.

This proposal includes the decision to close the parts and accessories business in the UK.

In addition, and in conjunction with this change, Accell will cease its own warehouse operations and partner with a logistics provider.

The proposal would retain Accell UK’s HQ in the Nottingham area, and it will retain a UK presence for other functions, including online and offline sales, customer service, marketing and finance.

A 30-day employee consultation is still ongoing.