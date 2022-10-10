Edinburgh Bike Coop announces indoor cycling event in partnership with Garmin and Tacx

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative has announced an event taking place next week in partnership with Garmin and Tacx at its Bruntsfield shop in Edinburgh.

The event will be for people interested in indoor cycling or people who would like to find out more about it. Tickets are free and there will be Tacx Neo 2T trainers and Garmin units for people to try out.

There will be prizes to win from Garmin and Tacx as well as prizes from Edinburgh Bike Coop. One of the Bike Coop’s mechanics will be demonstrating how to properly fit a bike chain and cassette so that riders know how to connect and disconnect their bike from their turbo trainer.

There will also be a Q&A session so people can ask that complex question that they’ve always wanted to ask a bike mechanic. Register for free here.

Andrew Chambers, shop manager at Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative, Bruntsfield, said: “We are very pleased to be teaming up with the Garmin UK team and welcoming people to the shop to experience the thrill of indoor cycling.

“Our team will be on hand to share tips and advice about all things cycling so if you’ve got a burning question for our shop sales team or mechanics then you can ask away! With demos and prizes to be won, it’s going to be a fun evening!”

Read more: Bikesoup to open flagship store in Westfield next month

Join the Garmin UK team and Edinburgh Bike Coop team for a fun, interactive evening, featuring:

– 3 Neo 2T Tacx Trainer & Garmin demo stations

– Custom saddle fitting sessions

– Bike mechanic demos and Q&As

– Challenge and raffle prizes

– Bike nutrition station

– Snacks and drinks

– Goodie bags

– Expert advice on all things Tacx, Garmin, bikes, and more

Date and time: Monday 17th October 2022,