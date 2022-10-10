Evans Cycles announces commercial partnership with bike brand Whyte, opens new store in Bracknell

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles is to start a commercial partnership with bike brand Whyte.

Established in 1999, Whyte is a British bike manufacturer that prides itself on developing high-quality mountain, gravel, commuter and e-bikes, as well as a host of leisure and kids bikes.

Russell Merry, managing director for Evans Cycles, said: “We are committed to offering the best choices of bike brands to our customers, whether they are shopping online or in our stores. It was a no-brainer to extend our range to include Whyte bikes – a highly sought-after name with a great reputation for performance and design. We are thrilled to be working with them.”

Ed Culley, chief executive at Whyte Bikes said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Evans Cycles; as a British brand, working with retail and service partners who are as committed to offering riders the highest levels of customer service and care as we are to the engineering details that really matter across all our bikes is key as we look to elevate and grow as a brand. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Whyte’s latest generation of bikes include the new T-140 29 full suspension trail bike, its e-160 e-mountain bike, and its 629 trail hardtail. Whyte bikes will be available from today, 10th October, in Evans Cycles stores and online.

In more Evans Cycles news, the retailer has announced a new store opening in Bracknell.

Covering 3,056 square feet, the new store will stock over 150 bikes across multiple disciplines, including road, MTB, hybrid, electric and kids bikes, as well as clothing and accessories from brands such as Cannondale, Brompton Fox, Pinnacle, and Muddy Fox.

The store will also boast a fully equipped workshop with a team of expert mechanics on hand to help.

Michael Briggs, lead area manager for Evans Cycles, said: “As a brand, we are committed to expanding the bricks and mortar side of our business so that cyclists of all abilities always have a friendly, helping hand nearby.

“Bracknell is a great location – full of cyclists of all styles and abilities and we look forward to welcoming them into our newest store and helping them to ‘enjoy the ride’, anyway we can.”

Customers visiting the new store will also be able to enjoy an opening offer of saving a further 20% off all bikes.