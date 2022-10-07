Bikesoup to open flagship store in Westfield next month

Share Facebook

Bikesoup is to launch its flagship store in Westfield, London, in early November.

Founded by the late Anthony Auty and backed by retail entrepreneur and Dragons Den investor Touker Suleyman, Bikesoup is a one-stop shop for second-hand bikes and equipment.

Suleyman said: “In the aftermath of the pandemic Tom, Tej and I saw an exciting uprise in cycling and the community culture that comes with it. It brought back many memories of cycling as a child and later in life with our own children.

“We noticed a significant gap in the market to provide London cyclists with a premium, same-day servicing, bike shop in West London. We wanted to fuel the passion that comes with this sport by showcasing the latest technologies, being home to the best bikes across a variety of sectors and housing a coffee shop that will encourage conversations and storytelling amongst like-minded cyclists.”

In February 2021, Suleyman welcomed Tom Singh, entrepreneur behind high street giant New Look, and former Dragons Den investor Tej Lalvani, CEO of Vitabiotics, as co-investors of Bikesoup.

Bikesoup is now set to bring West London a curated edit of premium and bespoke bikes, carefully selected products and a showcase of the latest cycling technologies.

Visitors can expect to see the latest bikes from brands including BMC, Scott, Giant and Gogoro, as well as some bespoke one-of-a-kind builds displayed over two floors totalling 5500 sq ft.

Suleyman added: “Having Cariern Clement-Pascall (former founder of the mobile repair app VonCrank) to build Bikesoup has been the perfect fit. Cariern’s innovative approach and extensive knowledge of the industry plus his genuine passion for cycling reinforces this opportunity.

“During our first conversation we had together, he simply said he’s only interested in building the best bike shop in London and to that I agreed.

“With no stone unturned I truly believe we’ve almost hit the nail on the head with a little fine-tuning left to be done once the doors open. Bikesoup is for that true bike fan, the cycling commuter and that first-time rider.”

The store will have same-day servicing workshops equipped with the latest cleaning techniques and experienced mechanics who have added expertise in premium bikes across all terrains, as well as the e-bike sector.

Bikesoup’s new home will also feature a refuel cafe with fresh coffee, pastries and sandwiches, and said it is open to potential brand partnerships with like-minded cycle brands. Contact emmy@bikesoup.com to discuss any potential opportunities.