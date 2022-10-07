Online marketplace Velomatch rebrands as Gogeta.Bike, partners with Green Commute Initiative 

Share Facebook

The new digital marketplace and retail lead generator Velomatch has rebranded as Gogeta.Bike, as it announces a partnership with Cycle to Work scheme Green Commute Initiative.

Founder of the online platform Barry Scott established Velomatch to ease friction points in the bike buying process, both for consumers and for retailers.

The site, which has rebranded to Gogeta.Bike in hopes of appealing to a broader audience, allows consumers to find their chosen bike, select size, fit, and check stock levels with retailers.

In a statement about the rebrand, Gogeta said: “At Gogeta we’re transforming the world of bike buying.

“Giving cyclists a smarter, faster and easier way to find the bike that matches their specific needs. What it is? Where is it available? And who’s got the hottest deals. We believe that buying a bike – the perfect bike – should be as simple and fun as, well, riding one.

“So we built a marketplace which integrates all the best retailers in the country, and brings together all their inventory in one place – no more searching around and calling multiple retailers to see who has the bike you are looking for. We do the heavy lifting for you, all you need to do is choose your best offer.”

Gogeta is free to both consumers and retailers, as it hopes to monetise its platform through data insights it gleams for customer habits and buying intentions.

To appeal to a more broad selection of cyclists, Gogeta has also partnered with non-profit Cycle to Work provider Green Commute Initiative, offering salary sacrifice options on a variety of bikes online.

Gogeta said: “To make our value even more compelling we have partnered with GCI, to help you save up to 45% off the cost of your new bike via cycle to work.

“We’re leading the way through a much-needed retail revolution in the bike market. Empowering customers and retailers. Going far beyond what’s gone before. Creating a bike-buying experience that’s infinitely better.”

Earlier this year, BikeBiz sat down with founder Barry Scott for a ‘5 Minutes with…’ piece to learn about the brand.