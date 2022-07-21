Canyon releases new Spectral 125 with RockShox Flight Attendant suspension

Share Facebook

Direct-to-consumer bike brand Canyon has released an updated version of its new Spectral 125 trail bike, which comes with Rockshox Flight Attendant suspension.

The Spectral 125 CF LTD is an enduro-inspired bike with short travel on the rear, which Canyon says makes it an aggressive machine on the downhills but light enough and rigid enough to easily pedal back up the climbs.

This new version come with Rockshox’s new smart suspension system, which automatically reads the terrain under the tyres and adjusts compression in the shock and fork accordingly.

Released in 2021, Flight Attendant uses sensors on the fork, shock and crankset to automatically adjust suspension damping, completely wirelessly.

It has only been released on a limited number of machines from Trek, Specialized, Canyon, and YT

On the new spectral, which comes in a limited edition black and gold colourway, Canyon said: “The innovative RockShox Flight Attendant System enables the Spectral 125’s suspension to read the trail and gradient rolling under its tyres. The RockShox Pike Ultimate FA fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate FA shock take the readings and automatically adjust compression settings to provide the optimal setup on any terrain, in real time. No reaching for adjusters, no wondering whether you left your compression lever closed as you drop into a descent.

“Suspension wizardry aside, the Spectral 125 CF LTD has a few more tricks up its sleeve. The new model’s component list meets dream standards on all fronts. SRAM X01 AXS wireless groups takes care of shifting duties and the RockShox AXS Reverb dropper post completes the wireless package. With high stiffness levels and low weight, the DT Swiss XMC 1501 wheelset allows riders to accelerate hard while having more than enough durability for full gas trail riding. All while staying in complete control, thanks to SRAM’s powerful Code RSC brakes and grippy Maxxis rubber.”

As you’d expect with all this tech, there is a hefty price tag – the RRP for this 13.4kg bike is £7,099.