Endura teases release of new 3D printed bibshorts with improved comfort 

Scottish apparel brand Endura has teased the release of its newest innovation in bibshorts, which have been designed to offer maximum comfort.

The new pro-level kit, the latest output from its Ergonomistry Project, includes a 3D-printed bib short using the same technology from 3D printed saddles.

Ergonomistry is a collaboration between Endura and bike-fitting and cycling physiology expert Phil Burt, who previously worked with Team Sky.

The collection will now include the Pro SL 3D Matrix EGM Bibshort, designed to offer greater pressure distribution and plush support, keeping weight to a minimum while also offering breathability.

Endura said: “Endura’s collaboration with Phil Burt, the Ergonomistry Project, has already yielded a remarkable step forward in riding comfort. Now, the collection expands with the Pro SL 3D Matrix EGM Bibshort. The all-new bibshort is engineered around an ultramodern 3D printed matrix core for incredible pressure distribution and plush, lightly sprung support. The pad’s unique construction keeps weight to a minimum whilst boosting breathability and calls on 30 years of innovation to create a perfect fit for unrivalled comfort – the ultimate performance piece for road riding.”

Endura displayed the new technology at last week’s Eurobike show in Frankfurt, initially under a strict embargo, but has since decided to release details on the new technology to the public.

The Pro SL 3D Matrix EGM Bibshort will launch in 2023, with full details available closer to the launch.

Endura has been expanding its product range, recently branching into footwear and expanding its helmet offering, with more products on the way soon.

As part of the Ergonomistry Project, Endura has also focused closely on women’s cycling padding, offering a specific design for female cyclists, an area of the market that has been long-overlooked when it comes to comfort and physiology.