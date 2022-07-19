British cycle security manufacturer Squire launches Inigma Diamond BL1 smart D-lock on Kickstarter

Share Facebook

British cycle security manufacturer Squire has launched its new Inigma Diamond BL1 smart D-lock on Kickstarter.

The digital D-lock has achieved the highest Sold Secure Diamond rating for bike locks, the difference being the advanced digital technology inside combined with uncompromisingly tough, hard-to-break materials.

The strong hardened steel lock body and 12.7mm hardened boron steel shackle make it resistant to attacks of over five minutes using a range of heavy-duty tools.

Inigma Diamond BL1 comes with maximum security AES-256 bit military grade encryption that keeps data secure and safe from hacking. Squire said its Inigma bike lock range was the ‘first ever’ to achieve two BSI Kitemarks, Internet of Things (Residential) and Secure Digital Applications.

Inigma Diamond BL1 works by using Bluetooth technology to communicate with a smartphone via the Inigma app download available on the App Store or Google Play. Weighing just 1.44kg, the Inigma Diamond BL1 is also portable and convenient.

Other benefits include sharing the lock with others, controlling multiple locks from the same phone, and programming the lock to open at set times and dates.

Designed, engineered and assembled in Britain by Squire, Inigma Diamond BL1 is the result of extensive research and development to design the ultimate D-lock that reflects Squire’s premium brand status for ‘toughness guaranteed.’

Now available on Kickstarter via a range of special pre-release ‘early bird’ pledges and discounts, the Inigma Diamond BL1 has an estimated delivery time of October.

The Squire name has been at the forefront of lock-making since 1780 with a history carried down through eight generations. Today, Squire is recognised for making some of the toughest locks in the world, making cycle locks since the 1960s. All carry Squire’s personal 10-year guarantee as standard.