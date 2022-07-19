HumanForest partners with Islington Council to provide e-bikes for cycle training scheme

Share Facebook

Micromobility platform HumanForest has partnered with Islington Council to provide unlimited access to two e-bikes for a year to support its cycle training academy.

By providing Islington’s qualified cycle instructors with unlimited access to the e-bikes throughout the year, HumanForest said it is pleased to be supporting the borough’s efforts to improve London’s air quality. This new partnership follows in the footsteps of previous community events held by HumanForest, where it has offered e-bike training sessions and route planning.

Islington Council conducts its cycle training in line with Bikeability, the Government-recognised national standard for cycle safety. HumanForest said it is proud to be supporting the initiative to ensure road safety is adhered to by everyone.

The cycle training is provided for free by Islington Council. The partnership aims to get more people safely and comfortably cycling on the roads, which will be facilitated by the free training session and supported thereafter by HumanForest’s cost-reducing incentives, such as 10 free daily minutes of riding per customer and free parking in its London-wide Green Bays.

Councillor Rowena Champion, executive member for environment, air quality and transport, Islington: “Encouraging and enabling local people to make cleaner, greener, healthier choices about the way they travel is crucial to tackling the climate emergency, and to creating a net zero carbon Islington by 2030.

“Our partnership with HumanForest will help to encourage more local people to take up cycling, and we look forward to using two of their e-bikes to support cycle training in Islington.

“Our cycle training scheme helps people of all abilities to develop the necessary skills to cycle safely in our borough, as an environmentally-friendly, healthy alternative to using motor vehicles.”

HumanForest recently launched London’s first shared e-moped scheme, the company’s new innovation to provide delivery drivers with flexible access to sustainable travel.

The e-moped trial consists of 200 vehicles, all fully powered by certified renewable energy, which will be rented by business delivery riders across London.