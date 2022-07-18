Garmin launches Edge Explore 2 GPS cycling computer and HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap

Share Facebook

Garmin International has announced the Edge Explore 2 and Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle.

Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 24 hours in battery saver mode, the Edge Explore 2 series is preloaded with intuitive, high-contrast Garmin cycle maps.

The new Edge Power Mount, included with the Edge Explore 2 Power, also lets e-bike riders constantly power their Edge.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “Whether you’re a casual bike rider, e-bike rider or anything in between, the Edge Explore 2 series is ready for wherever the journey takes you.

“Simple to set up and ready to use right out of the box, these GPS cycling navigators boast high-contrast maps and new e-bike features, making them the perfect companion for your next escape.”

Riders using their compatible e-bike and Edge Explore 2 will see a dedicated e-bike status screen showing battery life and also receive navigation guidance and alerts based on battery status, assist level and the preplanned course.

The new Edge Power Mount, included with the Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle, lets riders constantly charge their cycling computer with their compatible bike (e-bikes require a separate cable).

The Edge Explore 2 series is also compatible with the Varia line of cycling awareness devices, including the new Varia RCT715 rearview radar with camera and tail light (sold separately).

Garmin has also announced the HRM-Pro Plus, a heart rate strap that the company said adds pace and distance data while continuing to provide athletes with real-time heart rate, running dynamics, dual transmission (ANT+ and BLE) and more.

During indoor track or treadmill sessions, the HRM-Pro Plus will transmit pace and distance data to a compatible Garmin smartwatch, giving athletes the running metrics they need to reach their performance goals.

“Athletes rely on our popular line of chest straps to provide accurate heart rate and performance data during any workout, and we are excited to bring new metrics to the HRM-Pro Plus,” said Bartel.

“By tracking pace and distance during an indoor track or treadmill run, athletes have even more in-depth data to help them push their limits.”

Through ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy technology, the HRM-Pro Plus transmits accurate, real-time heart rate and performance data to Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app and more.

The HRM-Pro Plus is available now and has a suggested retail price of £119.99. Accessible via a tool-free battery door, the replaceable coin cell battery lasts up to one year.

Also available now, the Edge Explore 2 has a suggested retail price of £249.99. The Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle, with included Edge Power Mount, has a suggested retail price of £339.99. The Edge Power Mount can also be purchased separately for £109.99.