Squire adds Chainlok to its range of wearable cycle security products

British cycle security manufacturer Squire has expanded its wearable cycle security range with the launch of Chainlok 10.

It follows the introduction of Straplok 35/850 earlier this year, the brand’s first wearable bike lock designed to be worn around the waist.

Squire’s new Chainlok 10 takes wearable security to the toughest Sold Secure level for bicycles achieving Pedal Cycle (formerly Bicycle) Diamond approval.

Constructed from a 10mm hardened square alloy steel chain, the wearable bike chain lock features a protective neoprene cover that is made to be comfortable to wear and kind to the bike frame.

An adjustable extender strap is included enabling users to wear the Chainlok without the product being locked to the body when cycling.

Chainlok 10 uses the same patented linear pin tumbler locking mechanism as the Straplok 35/850.

The dimple-key slots into the lock body in either direction without the need for turning, and the push button releases the chain for quick and easy operation.

Weighing a claimed 2.3kg the Chainlok 10, with a length of 850mm, provides robust security for locking high-end bicycles, e-bikes and cargo bikes.

It is also available in a lightweight Chainlok 8 model weighing a reported 1.8kg, constructed from an 8mm hardened square alloy steel chain and achieving Sold Secure Pedal Cycle Silver approval respectively.

The Squire name has been synonymous with lock making since 1780 and is recognised for making some of the toughest locks in the world, making cycle locks since the 1960s.

Squire’s wearable range of “toughness guaranteed” bike locks carry a personal 10-year guarantee as standard.

The Chainlok 10 has an RRP of £89.99 including VAT, with the Chainlok 8 an RRP of £79.99 including VAT.

Squire Bike Locks are available via Ison Distribution Ltd. For more information, retailers are advised to contact their account manager or visit Ison’s website.