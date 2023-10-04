Vittoria opens new carbon-neutral factory, unveils plans for brand’s ‘most sustainable tyre ever’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vittoria has opened a new carbon-neutral factory, dedicated to the production of cotton tubular and clincher bicycle tyres.

Based in Bangkok, Thailand, the site represents a key part of the brand’s growth and investment plans and brings to an end more than a year of construction.

The €20 million investment will expand the Vittoria Tyres Thailand (VTT) factory premises from 36,000 to 51,000 square metres in the Bangpoo industrial district, near the current VTT headquarters.

Within these premises, a 10.000 square metre plant will employ approximately 200 people.

Following an ESG commitment in the building design and construction, this is the world’s first carbon-neutral operations factory of bicycle tyres.

The new Vittoria Cotton Tyres Factory features electric vulcanization processes, solar panels on the rooftop, reliance on renewable energy, paperless operations, electric automated guided vehicles, and carbon credits.

These practices have earned the factory the CarbonNeutral operations certification.

This accreditation, awarded by CarbonNeutral certifier Climate Impact Partners, recognizes that Vittoria has met the provisions of the CarbonNeutral Protocol – an open source standard and guide developed for business that draws together independent standards for greenhouse gas accounting into a practical guide to carbon neutrality.

The new facility will be dedicated to the production of cotton bicycle tyres, such as Vittoria Corsa Pro.

This building will also give birth to Vittoria’s most sustainable tyre ever made, scheduled for release into the gravel segment in spring 2024.

The new “green” tyre will be Vittoria’s first bicycle tyre made from renewable and recycled materials.

With this project, Vittoria aims to revolutionise its bicycle tyre production by relying less on fossil-based and non-renewable materials.

Read more: Parlee Cycles enters new era as future of brand secured by independent investor

The new factory was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 3, in the presence of senior managers of Vittoria Tyres Thailand, local authorities, representatives of Thai and Italian industry, the Director-General of Department of European Affairs Amb Asi Mamanee, the Deputy Secretary General of Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Wirat Tatsaringkansakul, the Italian Ambassador H.E. Paolo Dionisi, the Italian Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini and the President of Lombardy Region.