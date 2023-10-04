Torq expands portfolio with new Explore meals

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Torq has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of three new Explore meals and two breakfasts.

Following a successful launch of the brand’s three Explore instant breakfasts with ZyroFisher at COREbike, Torq has now built a complete adventure food range with this latest addition.

The Explore food range has evolved through 25 years of research and experience within the performance endurance nutrition sector.

Weighing no more than 150g each, the Explore breakfasts, meals and desserts are all nutritionally standardised with Torq’s “Supercharged System”, combining 100g of carbohydrate with 25g of protein, and nearly zero grams of fat.

Torq says this provides riders with more than 500 functional, fast-absorbing calories, enabling them to prepare, perform and recover from prolonged steady state exercise.

The range and SRPs

Torq Explore banana and mango breakfast pouch – vegetarian – £6.95

Torq Explore cinnamon and raisin breakfast pouch – vegetarian – £6.95

Torq Explore apricot and ginger breakfast pouch – vegetarian – £6.95

Torq Explore pasta meal supercharged chilli non carne – vegan – £8.95

Torq Explore pasta meal supercharged tomato and basil – vegan – £8.95

Torq Explore pasta meal supercharged creamy mushroom – vegetarian – £8.95

Torq Explore dessert supercharged apple crumble – vegetarian – £6.95

Torq Explore dessert supercharged rhubarb and custard – vegetarian – £6.95

Earlier this year, Torq launched the 13th energy gel in its portfolio – a gel with no flavour.

The Naked Flavourless Energy Gel was inspired by Torq fuelled athlete, Jasper Stuyven of team Trek Segafredo.

Read more: Jonathan Bell joins Silverfish as UK sales manager

The texture of the Naked Flavourless Gel is identical to the flavoured Torq Gels, and it packs the same 30g carbohydrate of 2:1 Maltodextin:Fructose.

Torq also offers a range of caffeine gels and recently added a new cola flavour to a range of four with natural guarana. Other flavours include forest fruits, banoffee and caramel latte.

The brand’s entire range is available to all ZyroFisher dealers. For more information contact a ZyroFisher account manager or visit Zyrofisherb2b.co.uk.