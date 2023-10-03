Jonathan Bell joins Silverfish as UK sales manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Silverfish has announced the appointment of Jonathan Bell as UK sales manager.

Bell joins the Saltash-based distributor from Rheon Labs where he worked as a sales director.

Alex Metcalfe, commercial director at Silverfish, said: “I am pleased to have Jonathan join the team at Silverfish, as our UK Sales Manager. Jonathan has a wealth of experience in the UK cycle industry both in supporting IBD growth and working with strategic accounts.

“His work at Gore Wear and most recently Rheon labs of managing teams and growing businesses will add real value to our strong team at Silverfish. Most of all he is passionate about people and seeing both his sales team and their customers develop and succeed with our brands.”

Following the announcement, Bell said he was “delighted” to be joining the Silverfish crew and was looking forward to working with the company and its partners across cycle and moto.

He added: “Whilst the current landscape is a challenging one, I am determined to bring out the best in what we do at Saltash with all the different touchpoints that our brands reach and to support our partners to have the very best experience with our amazing products.

“My personal passions are very much associated with being outdoors and I am very fortunate enough to live in North East Scotland, just two minutes’ walk from the coast and beach which is the perfect location for all the things I love; cycling, golfing, paddleboarding and walking the dog with family. It is where most of my creative thinking happens and despite the fact it’s normally blowing a hooley up here, every day feels like a new adventure.

Read more: Parlee Cycles enters new era as future of brand secured by independent investor

“I’m really looking forward to engaging with everyone in the industry again and working with our sales team to connect Silverfish’s great brands and products with your cycling communities across the UK and Ireland.”

Bell can be contacted on 07812 141827 or by email at jonathan.bell@silverfish-uk.com