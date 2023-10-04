Bell introduces 100% Crash Replacement Scheme for helmets bought in October and November

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bell Bike Helmets is introducing a 100% Crash Replacement Scheme for all helmets bought during October and November 2023 in the UK.

For a limited period, Bell will be honouring a free replacement for crash damaged Bell helmets bought in store and online between Sunday, October 1, and Thursday, November 30.

This initiative supersedes Bell’s standard 40% scheme for this period and is aimed to provide riders with support if they encounter unfortunate accidents.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Bell has always been committed to raising the bar in rider safety. The 100% Crash Replacement Scheme is a testament to that commitment, offering a full replacement for helmets damaged during accidents, all at no cost to the rider.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to upgrade a helmet and ensure safety on the trail, road or wherever the bike takes you.”

The scheme applies exclusively to helmets purchased from approved Bell bike helmet retailers within the UK or www.bellbikehelmets.co.uk

Helmets must have been purchased during the aforementioned period and the claim must be made during the first 12 months of ownership.

Replacement is for damage caused by crashes only. Proof of purchase is mandatory for all replacement claims and only available to the original purchaser.

To submit a claim against the 100% Crash Replacement Scheme, users should visit the Bell Bike Helmets website and follow the step-by-step instructions.

A member of the Bell team will promptly review the claim and, if applicable, process a replacement order.

Replacement will be of the same model or one to equal value if that model is unavailable.

Read more: Squire adds Chainlok to its range of wearable cycle security products

Helmets purchased before October 1 or after November 30, this year, will be subject to Bell’s standard offer of a replacement helmet at a discounted rate and based on crash damage caused within the first two years after purchase.

For any further information, retailers are advised to contact the brand’s UK distributor ZyroFisher through their account manager.