Cycle Sprog appoints Mildred Locke as digital editor

Cycle Sprog, the family cycling website, has announced the appointment of Mildred Locke as digital editor.

Locke has more than six years’ experience in the cycling media in both staff and freelance positions, working with and writing for Road.cc, Off-Road.cc, Cyclingnews, Bikeradar and Total Women’s Cycling, among others.

Outside work she dabbles in all kinds of riding, particularly enjoying gravel cycling and bikepacking.

She has volunteered with the Bristol Bike Project for more than seven years, including five years as a director, co-founded the women and enby-led cycling community Routing for Ya, and was named one Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling in 2021.

Karen Gee, Cycle Sprog’s founder, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mildred to the Cycle Sprog team. She brings a wealth of experience in content strategy, SEO, product reviews and creating engaging customer-focused content.

“This will allow us to improve the quality and scope of the advice we’re providing to our audience – assisting them to make purchasing decisions and get out riding with their kids.”

Locke’s appointment is part of Cycle Sprog’s growth strategy to meet the increasing demand from readers for content about family cycling for leisure and transportation.

Following the announcement, Locke said: “I am very proud to join the team at Cycle Sprog. As a passionate advocate for active travel and spreading the joy of cycling with others, I see this as a great opportunity to contribute to what is already an incredible resource for parents wanting to cycle with their children.

“I’m excited to help develop the site into the go-to resource for this important and growing audience, and to work with Karen and the Cycle Sprog team to bring this vision to life.”

Cycle Sprog has been providing families with information and content around cycling with kids for more than a decade.

Founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Chris Jones and Karen Gee, the idea for Cycle Sprog was borne out of the frustration of spending considerable time scrolling the internet for transport solutions as their children grew.