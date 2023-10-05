GasGas launches new ECC enduro e-MTB, debuts WP suspension with DVO hardware

Share Facebook

GasGas has unveiled a new-from-the-ground-up performance-focused e-MTB, the ECC.

Engineered by Kiska on behalf of GasGas, the ECC features a full-carbon frame, complete with size-specific rear triangle, SRAM’s new Eagle powertrain and there’s also a debut for WP bicycle suspension.

Testing with GasGas race teams in the UCI E-Enduro World Cup has resulted in a chassis with 160mm travel, featuring all the geometry numbers expected from a modern enduro bike.

Sizing has been taken one step further by adding a size-specific rear triangle, delivering a much more tailored ride feel whether on a S/M, M/L or L/XL frame.

Inspired by the brand’s moto-heritage, the optional armour is not just a design feature, but is functional too.

The lightweight plastics kit and skid plate offers additional protection from scratching and high-speed impacts. With room for customization, riders can stamp their own identity on the bike.

At the heart of the GasGas ECC beats the all-new SRAM Eagle powertrain drive unit.

Key features include a unique software program developed by SRAM, up to 90Nm of torque with 680W peak power, plus two support levels – range and rally – and additional auto and coast shifting capabilities.

A 600Wh battery pack is supported by a holistic e-MTB system that uses less energy. An aftermarket 250Wh range extender is also available

The ECC 6 and ECC 5 both feature a new player in mountain bike suspension.

DVO powered by WP is a unique collaboration between two established entities from different backgrounds of MTB and moto, combining WP’s moto-proven cone valve technology with DVO’s trusted hardware.

The cone valve damper inside the 170mm travel, 38mm fork and coil shock functions like a blow-off valve that allows you to ride higher in the stroke thanks to the added damping generated.

This avoids harsh impacts that occur from excessive bottoming out and reduces rider fatigue and hand numbness on long descents and the washboard chatter of braking bumps.

The ECC is available in three different models – ECC 6, ECC 5 and ECC 4.

All three share the same carbon frame, geometry, and kinematics, plus 29” wheel sizing.

The tuned SRAM Eagle Powertrain Drive Unit with 600Wh battery is fitted on all ECC models.

ECC 6 and ECC 5 use the DVO powered by WP suspension and the ECC 4 is paired with RockShox suspension.

GasGas dealers are expected to have the first deliveries of the ECC before the end of 2023, with worldwide availability in the first months of 2024.