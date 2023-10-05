Argon 18 takes UK distribution in-house and appoints dedicated sales manager

Share Facebook

Argon 18’s continued growth in the UK has led to the introduction of a direct-to-retail model and appointment of a dedicated sales manager for these shores.

This move is hoped to make Argon 18’s bikes more accessible to a wider audience through the growth of its UK dealer base. With a current network of 35 dealers across the country, the Canadian brand is hoping to double this moving forward.

To assist with the transition to a new model, Argon 18 has appointed Alex Croucher as UK sales manager.

The brand sees this as a “significant milestone” that shows its commitment to the UK market.

Argon 18 is headquartered in Quebec, where its R&D lab is also located, and its European headquarters and assembly and quality inspection facility in Lynge, Denmark serves to enable the efficient management of the European business.

The company already operates a direct-to-dealer model in North America – while in Europe, a hybrid version including a mix of direct to consumers via click and collect and direct to dealers is in place. In all other markets the brand works with local distributors.

Thue Herager, Argon 18 sales director Europe, said: “The introduction of a direct-to-retail model in the UK will enable enhanced customer experiences and the development of stronger partnerships with British bike shops.

“This will help us to streamline our distribution process, reduce lead times, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

“By eliminating intermediaries, we will engage directly with our retailer network, ensuring a seamless flow of information, quick order processing, and efficient customer support.”

Martin Le Sauteur, CEO of Argon 18, added: “We are incredibly excited about our direct-to-retail expansion in the UK.

“We have seen a lot of success with this model already in North America and since the UK is one of our strongest markets in Europe, we are prepared to invest in it and hopefully see some positive results that we can then take to other markets in the future”.

To enquire about dealer opportunities in the UK, contact Alex Croucher at alex.croucher@argon18.com