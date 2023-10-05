Manitou presents new Circus Pro 34 dirt jump fork

Share Facebook

Manitou has introduced an all-new Circus Pro 34 to its line of dirt jump forks.

The newest version of the Circus Pro fork is a versatile unit with a travel range of 80mm to 140mm.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The Manitou Circus fork, as its name would imply, has put the best in the business in a better position to wow crowds since its inception.

“In developing a new version of the Circus Pro, Manitou presents a tool ready for the biggest of big tents and raises the limits of what adventurous riders are capable of.

“Such a wide range of travel in one single fork represents benefits both for shops (who can stock one single SKU and serve an amazingly varied clientele) as well as riders, who can purchase the one fork and have it adapt to any travel within the range in 10mm increments.”

As well as increasing the travel range, Manitou has refined the latest iteration of the Circus Pro.

The half-cartridge rebound accounts for a significant portion of the new Circus Pro’s weight savings over the previous version, thanks to its lighter construction and lower oil volume.

It incorporates a self-bleeding design and offers high performance and consistency.

The 20 clicks of rebound adjustment ensure that the widest variety of riders and riding styles can find their custom performance with the turn of a knob.

For those who choose to run a front brake, Manitou has included an option to route a brake line on the Circus.

Front brake dirt jump athletes will find added convenience in the 160mm post mount spacing as the smaller disc maintains a lower profile and thus stays out of the rider’s way.

Similarly, while stiffness is improved via Boost spacing, to better serve all and guarantee maximum compatibility, spacers are included that will permit riders to run a non-boost front wheel.