POC unveils latest cycling collection, designed for ‘extreme conditions’

POC has unveiled its new fall/winter 23/24 cycling collection.

Created to provide road, gravel, mountain bike and urban riders with apparel for extreme conditions, the collection is hoped to offer the performance and protection building blocks for riders in the traditional off-season.

Focusing on layers and the challenges posed by mixed conditions, Karin Johansson, fabric R&D manager at POC, said: “Nothing beats the satisfaction of defying the elements on a long ride in wet, muddy and windy conditions.

“Whether it’s mountain bike or road riding the simple reality is that with the correct apparel and layering, we can all turn cold to warmth, keep dry and open new riding opportunities.”

Monica Lindstrom, apparel director at POC, said: “We wanted to create a depth in the collection that would give more riders the security and inspiration to take on all conditions.

“From experience, we know that some of the best days on a bike come from the worst weather, and living in Sweden we have a special insight into the cold and the importance of visibility to safety.”

Developed to protect with warmth and enhanced visibility, the collection is built on specific colours that stand out in all conditions.

Outdoor riding during the winter months is unique and offers a special perspective, but due to time, training effectiveness, focus, virtual racing, and maybe even a preference for riding in hot weather, many riders will still prefer to ride indoors.

To improve indoor riding and aid performance, POC’s indoor collection features breathable fabrics for the precise indoor riding position and intensity.

Introducing the range, Lindstrom said: “It might appear static from the outside, but intense indoor sessions are unique and dynamic and have very specific position, weight and breathability needs, which we have addressed with our indoor collection.”

A key element of the range is the focus on women’s, men’s, and youth styles.

These styles offer breathable, ride-specific, and reinforced products that cover the needs of MTB, road, gravel, and urban riders.

With a range of colours, the collection supports POC’s objective to build on existing colours and new collections as an evolution of the colour palette.

Taking this approach encourages a more sustainable focus, allowing riders to match new and existing seasons and collections together, ensuring that individual pieces can be used over multiple years.