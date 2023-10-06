Voting closes today for BikeBiz Awards 2023

Voting will close today, Friday, October 6, for the BikeBiz Awards 2023.
This year’s awards will celebrate the inspiration and innovative work being done across all sectors of the cycle trade, from brands to retailers and distributors.
Once again, we have 15 awards split across five different categories: Brands, Distributors Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.
The majority of our winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.
IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to all. Voting is open now and will close at midnight. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.
Winners will be announced on Friday, November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.
Brand Awards
Bike Brand of the Year
- Tern
- ENVE
- GT
- Yeti
- Scott
- Raleigh
Newcomer of the year
- Moment CC
- TICCC
- Boost
- Daisy Chain Mechanics
- Lavoie
PA Brand of the Year
- Restrap
- Lezyne
- SRAM
- Mucky Nutz
- Fox Factory
Retailer Awards
IBD of the Year
- Biketreks
- Don Valley Cycles
- Cycleworks Yorkshire
- Pedal Power Scotland
- Rockets and Rascals
Omnichannel retailer of the Year
- 99 Bikes
- Cycle Revolution
- Brink
- Primera
- 2Pedalz Ltd
Best Retailer services
- Green Commute Initiative
- Freewheel
- Cytech
- Push
- bike.rent manager
Distributors
Bike Distributor of the Year
- Sportline
- Saddleback
- Tandem Group Cycles
- Silverfish
- ZyroFisher
- Ison Distribution
P&A Distributor of the Year
- Cycle Division
- Madison
- Upgrade
- Bob Elliot
- Oxford Products
- Extra UK
Specialist Distributor of the Year
- Gearmechhanger
- Vialoco
- Advanced
- AMPS Bikes
- Apex Distribution
- Reilly
Inclusion
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
- Amy Marks, Parcours
- Kim North, Mondraker
- Jo Penny, Our Media
- Amy Hunt, Mi-rider
- Caroline Goward, Scott Sports
Diversity champion
- Bee Pedal Ready CIC
- BA’s Diversity in Cycling
- Wheels For Wellbeing
- Katherine Moore
- Julian Gregory, LDN Riders
Cycle Advocacy Award
- TotalMTB
- BikeRegister
- Cyclewise
- Cyclescheme
- Cycling UK
Micromobility
Micromobility Brand of the Year
- Eovolt
- MiRider
- Pure Electric
- Flare
- Volt
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
- Fully Charged
- Kinetic Revolution
- Don Skene Cycles
- Ribble Cycles
Best Transport Provider
- HumanForest
- Tier
- Beryl
- Lime
- Ginger