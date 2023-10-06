Voting closes today for BikeBiz Awards 2023

Share Facebook

Voting will close today, Friday, October 6, for the BikeBiz Awards 2023.

This year’s awards will celebrate the inspiration and innovative work being done across all sectors of the cycle trade, from brands to retailers and distributors.

Once again, we have 15 awards split across five different categories: Brands, Distributors Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.

The majority of our winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to all. Voting is open now and will close at midnight. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Winners will be announced on Friday, November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.

Brand Awards

Bike Brand of the Year

Tern

ENVE

GT

Yeti

Scott

Raleigh

Newcomer of the year

Moment CC

TICCC

Boost

Daisy Chain Mechanics

Lavoie

PA Brand of the Year

Restrap

Lezyne

SRAM

Mucky Nutz

Fox Factory

Retailer Awards

IBD of the Year

Biketreks

Don Valley Cycles

Cycleworks Yorkshire

Pedal Power Scotland

Rockets and Rascals

Omnichannel retailer of the Year

99 Bikes

Cycle Revolution

Brink

Primera

2Pedalz Ltd

Best Retailer services

Green Commute Initiative

Freewheel

Cytech

Push

bike.rent manager

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year

Sportline

Saddleback

Tandem Group Cycles

Silverfish

ZyroFisher

Ison Distribution

P&A Distributor of the Year

Cycle Division

Madison

Upgrade

Bob Elliot

Oxford Products

Extra UK

Specialist Distributor of the Year

Gearmechhanger

Vialoco

Advanced

AMPS Bikes

Apex Distribution

Reilly

Inclusion

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Amy Marks, Parcours

Kim North, Mondraker

Jo Penny, Our Media

Amy Hunt, Mi-rider

Caroline Goward, Scott Sports

Diversity champion

Bee Pedal Ready CIC

BA’s Diversity in Cycling

Wheels For Wellbeing

Katherine Moore

Julian Gregory, LDN Riders

Cycle Advocacy Award

TotalMTB

BikeRegister

Cyclewise

Cyclescheme

Cycling UK

Micromobility

Micromobility Brand of the Year

Eovolt

MiRider

Pure Electric

Flare

Volt

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

Fully Charged

Kinetic Revolution

Don Skene Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Best Transport Provider