The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 6th October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Operations Technician (On Street) – Velogik

We’re responsible for keeping over 60,000 assets moving, including, the Velib Bike Share Scheme in Paris and Scotland’s largest bike share scheme in Glasgow . We are growing rapidly in France and the UK with a vision to be the largest micro mobility fleet management and maintenance company in Europe.

You will be part of a team responsible for the service/repair and rebalancing of bicycles, bicycle fleet and associated equipment, including the Glasgow Nextbike Bike Scheme. Working primarily within On-Street operations. You will strive to get bikes and their users on the move, measured against agreed KPI’s, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations.

You will be a conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail, taking responsibility for your own workload but also work as part of a highly efficient team. Whilst full training will be given, you should understand basic bicycle maintenance. We also look for those with a passion for everything cycling, together with the social, health and wellbeing and, environmental impact of it.

Bicycle Operations Technicians – Velogik

We are looking for a full time Bicycle Technician for our Glasgow operation, to work on the Nextbike Glasgow scheme. Scotland’s largest mass cycle hire scheme.

You will be part of a team responsible for the service/repair of bicycles and bicycle fleets, including the Nextbike Glasgow fleet. With opportunities to work in both the workshop and in a mobile role. You will strive to get bikes and their users on the move, measured against agreed KPI’s, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations.

Key accountabilities to include: carrying out bicycle servicing, repairs, maintenance and rebalancing of bikes, ensuring all bikes are maintained to a very high standard, logging repairs and maintenance of the bikes on a smartphone via digital tools/platforms and service applications, and keeping log of all work carried out on the bicycles.

Staff Writer – BikeBiz

As Staff Writer, you will be responsible for pitching, sourcing and creating industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine.

Reporting to the Editor, you will possess an excellent interviewing technique with the ability to work independently and present agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends.

You will play an integral role in maintaining the quality and reliability of content across BikeBiz’s digital and print platforms, with a sound knowledge of the importance of social media in today’s landscape. You will be required to sub-edit content for print and online, so a keen eye for detail and fact-checking is a must. We are looking for a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to the evolving world in which the media finds itself.

Production Technician – Trek

Trek is an awesome place to work, with amazing benefits for all employees. We build only products we love, provide incredible hospitality to our customers, and change the world by getting more people on bikes. When you’re on our team, you’re taken care of, encouraged to learn and grow, and given lots of opportunities to do so. Give us your best, and we’ll give it right back. Sound pretty sweet? Then come join us!

As a Trek Production Technician, no one day is the same as the last. This job is all about caring for bikes so their owners love riding them. You’ll also be the first to have your hands-on brand-new models before they hit the sales floor.

Most importantly, you’ll build relationships with people who trust you to keep their gear running flawlessly. You will be the Lead Technician in the shop and will complete more than 50% of the total repairs for the team. This role focuses on repairing and building bikes quickly and consistently, while keeping accuracy and quality a top priority. The team and our customers will be trusting you with the most complex repairs. This role requires elevated skills in communication, leadership and problem solving.

Area Sales Manager – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Due to a vacancy opening, we are looking to add a professional Area Sales Manager for the South West of England / South Wales area to maintain and develop further an established customer-base, selling our large portfolio of products of over 40 brands / 5,000 SKU’s.

The role will include visiting shops on a regular basis. We are looking for a results-driven, enthusiastic and ambitious person to build and maintain relationships with cycle shops. Experience in this field is essential. The job includes a company car, a mobile phone, a tablet, a standard basic wage plus commission based on performance. We offer vast experience in the trade, and can offer the best support for the candidate to fulfil the role required.

Join our team and help sell great brands including our own brands; KranX All Cycle & KX Wheels. Also, Schwalbe & Continental Tyres, Ravemen, Clarks Cycle Components, Funkier/Chiba/FLR clothing & many more.