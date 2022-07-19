Smith eyewear appoints Scott Randall as global VP of product

Share Facebook

Eyewear and helmet brand Smith has appointed Scott Randall its global vice president of product.

Smith, based in the US, is a leader in ski goggles and helmets, but also offers a range of cycling-specific and lifestyle products.

Randall previously worked for Nike Australia focusing on retail and merchandising, before beginning an 18-year spell with Oakley.

After joining the Australian subsidiary of Oakley in 2004, Randall worked through customer service, sales, and product management, before in 2012 moving to Oakley’s corporate HQ in California, where he focused on strategy, production creation, and growing sales.

Mark Phares, global general manager at Smith, said: “We’re excited to welcome Scott to the Smith community. His years of industry experience and strong leadership will ensure we continue to innovate and raise the bar across all current and future product categories.”

Randall will handle all aspects of product in his new role, from category strategy through to research, design, and development.

Reporting directly to Phares, Randall is based out of the Smith headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Outside of the office, he enjoys surfing, paddleboarding, golfing, gravel riding and spending time with his wife, Jen, and their cat, Ollie.

Smith has made a number of senior appointments in 2022, most recently promoting Phares to global general manager. Phares most recently held the position of VP of global sales for Smith and has over 20 years of combined experience with the company in various roles. His background within the outdoor and active lifestyle industries, leadership qualities, and passion for the brand positions Phares to continue to grow Smith, and sister brand Suncloud, across all market categories.

Taryn Smith was also appointed as global head of marketing for the brand.

A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Ryan has a history and successful career in the eyewear and sports industries having worked extensively across retail, wholesale and global brand management.