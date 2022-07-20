Bicycle shipping service BikeFlights promotes Moir and Potter

Share Facebook

Bike shipping service and supplier of bike boxes BikeFlights has promoted two employees, Sparky Moir and Michael Potter.

Moir moves up into the role of BikeFlights’ support team director while Potter has stepped up to become BikeFlights’ partnership director.

William Alcorn, president of BikeFlights, said: “Both Michael Potter and Sparky Moir have played essential roles in taking care of BikeFlights customers and partners.

“Their extensive knowledge of the cycling industry and bike shipping expertise make them invaluable members of our management team, and we’re delighted to have them in their new positions as BikeFlights continues to grow.”

Moir now oversees all operations for BikeFlights’ customer support team, including managers and staff members who take care of customer orders, shipping, deliveries and claims. Since joining BikeFlights in 2018, Moir has filled the roles of customer experience associate and customer orders manager.

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of Support Team Director with BikeFlights. Our team has always taken pride in providing exemplary service to customers shipping their bikes, wheels and gear,” said Moir.

“Offering customers the best bike shipping experience is at the forefront of everything we do, and I’m excited for the opportunity to further develop our team in order to better serve the bike community.”

Potter develops new partnerships and manages existing relationships and communications with partner events, bike shops, ambassadors, manufacturers and other bike industry companies. After starting with BikeFlights in 2016, Potter has served as customer experience associate, outreach team Manager and customer experience manager.

“It has been a pleasure to grow with BikeFlights over the years, and I’m looking forward to building upon our current partnership program and expanding it within my new role,” said Potter.

Both promotions took effect this summer.