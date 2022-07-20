Jake Segrin joins Hayes Performance Systems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hayes Performance Systems has announced the addition of Jake Segrin to the bicycle group’s marketing team.

Segrin is taking the role of marketing manager – Americas within the Hayes Bicycle Group and brings a wealth of marketing and sales experience after over eight years in the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry.

His experience leading domestic and international marketing strategy, while supporting a dealer and distributor network of independently owned businesses, transitions well into Hayes Bicycle Group’s market strategy, said the company. Segrin has years of experience delivering on marketing tactics such as social media management, customer community building, sponsorships, event and trade show management, product training, and web development.

He said: “I’m ecstatic to join the Hayes community and represent these consumer centric brands whose products are the definition of quality and performance. The added emphasis this team puts on after-sale support and truly being there for dealers and customers from the time of purchase, until that component has ridden its last mile, offers an unmatched customer journey.

“It’s hard not to be enthusiastic representing a highly professional and structured organization with clearly defined growth plans for the products they build and people who represent them. These brands have a great story to tell which really excites me as a marketer, and I am ready to help share those with the riders around the globe.

“I consider the opportunity to be part of this community and represent these products to be a great honor and am extremely excited to fully immerse myself, and bring my own flair, to the bicycle industry.”

Read more: Smith eyewear appoints Scott Randall as global VP of product

Darren Campbell, president, Hayes Bicycle Group, added: “This is an exciting time for Hayes as our growing team continues to focus on delivering high-performing products and best-in-class customer service. Jake’s diverse marketing skillset, especially in the digital world, is a welcomed addition as our markets continually evolve in how we all interact together.

“Manufacturers need to be closer than ever to our consumers to tell our story and hear their feedback. Jake will be a great help to advance this and our other brand initiatives at Hayes Performance Systems.”

Effective 1st July, Segrin joins the ranks of the 500 plus employees at Hayes Performance Systems. He can be reached directly at jake.segrin@hayesbicycle.com.