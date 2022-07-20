Ebike Cafe @ Deheers raises £1,000 for local PTA through charitable partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ebike Cafe @ Deheers has raised £1,000 for the All Saints CE Academy Parents Teacher Association.

The money was raised from 10p donations for each cup of coffee sold at the Weymouth business since December.

Owners Peter Claxton and Josephine Parker decided to launch an annual charitable partnership to celebrate their first year of trading.

Parker said: “We opened the business at one of the toughest points of the last couple of years, right in the middle of the Covid pandemic navigating lockdowns, safety protocols and a completely new way of working.

“Towards the end of our first year’s trading we realised how much the cafe had become part of the community and how local people had supported us. So Peter and I decided to give back to the local community each year through an annual charitable partnership.”

They launched their 2022 charitable partnership with the PTA of All Saints CE Academy, part of the Ambitions Academies Trust and their first birthday celebration back in November last year.

“We want to give back to the community and my children go to the school, so raising funds for equipment to help young people at the local school is the perfect starting point,” said Parker.

“We are continuing our charitable partnership with the school until the end of October this year and will continue to donate 10p to the school for every cup of coffee we sell.”

Six months into their partnership with the PTA, Parker and Claxton have made their first donation to the school, presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Kim Newstead, chair of the PTA, raised from their 10p donations for each cup of coffee sold since December.

On receiving the news about how much the Ebike Cafe had raised for All Saints CE Academy PTA, Newstead said: ”We were bowled over when Josephine called to tell us the news.

“We are very excited that the money will go towards outdoor gym equipment to promote a healthier lifestyle and some theatre lighting for the school drama and production department.”

Read more: Cycling UK announces new long-distance cycling route for Norfolk

School principal John Cornish welcomed the working partnership with a local business.

Cornish added: ”Finding funding for additional equipment is always a struggle and we need to be creative. That’s why help and support like this from the customers of the Ebike Cafe makes all the difference.

“We are delighted they are supporting our school and my team and I would like to thank all the Ebike Cafe’s customers for their support and coffee consumption.”

Ebike Cafe is open daily from 9 am and is located on the ground floor of the Deheers Building, 9A Custom House Quay, Weymouth DT4 8BG.