Ison Distribution takes stock of new Gusset Sleeper XL grips 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ison Distribution has taken stock of new Sleeper XL grips from Gusset Components, offering a competitive retail price and a strong margin, the distributor said.

Gusset Grips is a spin-off division from the UK’s well-established Gusset Components brand, which specialises in gravity and BMX parts.

Gusset Grips has 50 different products available in the range, including the new Gusset Sleeper XL non-flanged, ribbed grips, which retail for £13.99. These grips are designed for dirt jump, BMX, and scooter riders.

Gusset said: “The new Gusset Sleeper XL non-flanged ribbed grips came about following requests from some of our more progressive dirt and street athletes who were already running the regular Gusset Sleeper grips. They loved the quality and feel of the Sleepers but were looking for even more length than the standard 147mm. From this feedback, we worked to develop the Sleeper XL grip.”

Gusset grips are used by some of the biggest names in the UK, including Matt Jones, Scott Beaumont, Kara Beal, and more.

The Sleeper XL Grips, 180mm long and 30mm in diameter, are available only in black, and come with black bar plugs. Gusset also offer a range of push-in handlebar plugs in four additional colours.

Read more: Canyon releases new Spectral 125 with RockShox Flight Attendant suspension

Ison Distribution, based in Cambridgeshire, stocks a number of mountain bike and BMX-specific brands, including Demolition components, Halo wheels, and TSG protective gear.

Contact your Ison Distribution Account Manager for more information on how to become a stockist or click the link below to further explore the full range of Gusset Grips.

Specification: