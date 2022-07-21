Charlie Foulkes joins Tandem Group as director of digital and marketing 

Share Facebook

Charlie Foulkes has joined the leadership team at Tandem Group, parent company of cycle distributor Tandem Group Cycles.

Foulkes, a 20-year veteran in the cycle industry, has joined the West Midlands-based group as director of digital and marketing.

Tandem Group is a leading designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products, while the cycle wing is UK distributor for a number of well-known brands including Dawes, Claud Butler and Squish children’s bikes.

Peter Kimberley, who was appointed Tandem Group CEO in May, said: “I am delighted to have Charlie join our leadership team, he brings a wealth of experience within the cycling, e-mobility and more widely across multiple retail category sectors having previously operated in both B2B and B2C roles. He is a customer centric, dynamic marketing & digital leader which will be an asset to the group supporting our dealers and retailers and inspiring our customers.”

Foulkes has previously held marketing roles across cycling retail, including with Somerfield Stores, Halfords, and Cycle Republic.

Most recently he was marketing director at Pure Electric, responsible for marketing, e-commerce, and customer services.

Foulkes said: “Tandem Group plc is a fantastic business, with so many exciting, exclusive and heritage brands across multiple sectors. I am thrilled to be joining a talented and passionate team that is so focused on delivering first class products to our customers and across our dealers and retail network.”

Last month, Tandem Group announced that the first half of 2022 has been “disappointing” in terms of bike sales.

While e-mobility was also down on the same period in 2021, it had also shown significant growth on 2020 for Tandem, the group said in its latest trading report.

Tandem is continuing to invest in e-mobility, recently adding a range of e-scooters to its distribution portfolio.