BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the inclusivity awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector.

Today, we’re showcasing the inclusivity awards: Woman of the Year, Cycle Advocacy Award, and Diversity Champion. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Woman of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year. Winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry.

Criteria

Third-party nominators must provide a 200-word statement demonstrating the ways in which the individual has made an impact in the industry over the last year – the nominee may also provide this statement if she wishes.

Cycle Advocacy Award

Who should you nominate?

Any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to benefit cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, UK infrastructure, etc. Winners decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole

How their service is unique

What impact their service has had in 2022

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:

Supported and worked with IBDs in 2022

Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible

Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year

Diversity Champion

Who should you nominate?

A special award given to a person or organisation who has made a significant impact on diversity and inclusion in the cycling industry. Winner decided by the BikeBiz team.

Criteria

Organisations or individuals will be judged on their work to improve diversity and inclusion in the cycle trade, whether through advocacy work, campaigning, hiring policies, or diversity schemes.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their diversity and inclusion work has involved

How they have made a positive impact on diversity in the cycle industry

More information on all categories for this year can be found here and our new judging panel can be found here. Entries and nominations are open now and will close at midnight on Friday 26th August.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.