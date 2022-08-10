Classified Cycling pushing for UK and Eire growth with exclusive Windwave partnership

Share Facebook

Powershift drivetrain expert Classified Cycling is pushing for growth in the UK and Eire with an exclusive distribution partnership with Windwave.

Classified launched its new hub-only programme at last month’s Eurobike and is aiming for a stronger focus on the growing UK market for 2022 and beyond.

Windwave commercial manager Luke Leuillette said: “We are excited to be welcoming Classified to Windwave. Being chosen as the sole distributor for the UK and Eire is a great privilege for our team.

“As we add to our product range it’s our focus to support our community with clear channels of communication and accessibility along with full technical support from our Tech and Service dept.”

The partnership will take effect on 1st September.

Classified Cycling’s John Harris said: “Firstly, we have had a great start in the UK with a great team of agents, so a big thank you to them. We are all very excited to take the next step and work with Windwave.

“The passion, drive and focus synergize perfectly with Classified with our industry-changing technology. Windwave will be instrumental in our vision to change what we all understand to be a ‘typical’ drivetrain set-up.

“Our current portfolio has been received extremely well in the UK and ROI, with no sign of slowing with the new additions to the range – including hub-only and MTB solutions.”

Andy Notley, brand manager at Windwave, added: “With our determined focus to road and off-road performance products, Classified is a great fit for our company and mirrors our passion for working with industry leading brands.

“We have some exciting plans together and the whole Windwave team is looking forward to increasing the visibility of Classified Cycling amongst our retail partners.”

Classified is a Belgian technology company that develops and commercialises innovative drivetrain products for the cycling industry. Its Powershift technology makes the conventional front derailleur ‘a thing of the past’ and offers electronic shifting, instantaneously, under full load and with uncompromised gear ratio.

The brand further complements the existing portfolio of A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, CeramicSpeed, Colnago, Dainese, DVO, FSA, Granite Design, High 5, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Prevelo, Master Lock, Morgan Blue, Urge, Thok E-bikes, Transition Bikes and Vision.