Cycle clothing brand Etxeondo appoints Jose Quintanar as UK sales agent 

Basque cycle clothing brand Etxeondo has appointed Jose Quintanar as sales agent for the UK.

The premium apparel brand, which now deals directly with dealers in the UK, has appointed Quintanar and his agency Manchego Cycles Company to handle sales and market development.

Etxeondo, founded in 1976, is a family business with a long history in professional cycling with its range of performance kit hand-manufactured in Spain.

Manchego Cycles is a UK-based company that works with a number of brands, including Goliath Bike repair stands, Berria high performance bikes, and now Etxeondo.

Quintanar, who has a background in marketing with experience in cycling retail, said: “I am honoured to be able to work with such a beautiful family business with a long history. I appreciate the corporate culture and attention to detail with which Etxeondo designs and produces; this distinguishes them from other brands. With my Spanish nationality and my UK residency I hope to bring the brand and the market together. Etxeondo has made great leaps forward recently and I see the opportunities in the UK market. I am very excited about this project.”

Dealers can connect to Etxeondo’s B2B system to order directly from the company’s warehouse.

Etxeondo founder Paco Rodrigo said: “In recent years we have made great strides in our business process with a successful B2B platform for our dealers and with etxeondo.com as a banner for our followers and fans. We have experienced strong growth in recent seasons and we see great opportunities in the UK; we have a lot of confidence in Jose. We are impressed by his ideas and enthusiasm; he will create a new dynamic in our company.”