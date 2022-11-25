Batribike appoints Luke Pearson as managing director

Share Facebook

Batribike has announced the appointment of Luke Pearson as managing director.

Pearson brings with him a wealth of cycling industry experience, with a dedication to exceptional customer service and effective business growth. He was responsible for Pure Electric’s UK stores and has previously worked with Cycle Republic.

The Batribike brand was established in the UK in 2007 by the Coulson family. In 2017, in a strategic move to increase market penetration within the UK and EU, they formed a new company, Batribike Limited, in partnership with Danish company Promovec Holdings, a family-owned company from Denmark which has been developing and supplying e-bikes and e-bike components since 2008.

Batribike Limited became a fully owned subsidiary of Promovec Holdings in July, at which point it was announced that Steve Coulson would move from managing director into a more supporting role.

Coulson said: “I would like to welcome Luke to the Batribike Team. Luke’s knowledge of the cycle retail sector will help to drive our growth and future success.”

With this appointment, Promovec is looking to continue the growth of the Batribike brand, while further supporting and developing its dealer network.

Pearson said: “I am incredibly proud to take on the MD role at Batribike. This is a brand I have appreciated and respected for some time, so to be given the opportunity to help grow and develop the company is really exciting.”

Batribike recently went live on the Citrus-Lime retail system, with the brand now available on the system following months of work to find the right way to configure battery/bike combinations.

On the announcement, Batribike marketing manager Sue Coulson said: “Several of our dealers had asked us if it was possible, and I am delighted to say it was! I believe we are the first all e-bike brand to launch on the system.

“With the ever-changing demands of the industry, it is great to be able to use different technologies to link with our dealers, and to say yes when they ask for help.

“There have been some challenges along the way, but we have worked closely with Patrick Adamson, the supplier integration team leader at Citrus-Lime, to get all our bike/battery combinations listed in an easy-to-manage way.”