E-bike brand Batribike goes live on Citrus-Lime

Batribike has gone live on the Citrus-Lime retail system.

The brand is available on the system following months of work to find the right way to configure battery/bike combinations.

Sue Coulson, Batribike marketing manager, said: “Several of our dealers had asked us if it was possible, and I am delighted to say it was! I believe we are the first all e-bike brand to launch on the system.

“With the ever-changing demands of the industry, it is great to be able to use different technologies to link with our dealers, and to say yes when they ask for help.

“There have been some challenges along the way, but we have worked closely with Patrick Adamson, the supplier integration team leader at Citrus-Lime, to get all our bike/battery combinations listed in an easy-to-manage way.”

Adamson added: “Batribike is a welcome addition to our Cloud POS Supplier Integration platform. It’s a great brand with a rich pedigree and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with Batribike to incorporate its products.

“As a consequence, independent bike retailers will benefit from Batribike products automatically activating on their Citrus-Lime e-commerce sites as soon as they book their stock into Cloud POS.”

Batribike dealers who use the system are already benefitting from getting all the images and specifications auto-loaded on their websites. For further information on becoming a Batribike dealer contact the Batribike office at info@batribike.com and 01427 787774, or use the dealer opportunities form on the website: https://batribike.com/contact-us/dealer-opportunities.

The Batribike brand was established in the UK in 2007 by the Coulson family. In 2017 in a strategic move to increase market penetration within the UK and EU they formed a new company, Batribike Limited, in partnership with Danish company Promovec Holdings.

Promovec Holdings strengthened its presence in the UK with the full acquisition of Batribike earlier this year.