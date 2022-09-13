Wahoo launches latest Kickr Smart Trainer and Kickr Bike with enhanced features including WiFi

Share Facebook

Fitness technology company Wahoo has announced the launch of both its latest Kickr Smart Trainer and Kickr Bike.

Both devices are designed with enhanced features, including WiFi connectivity which gives riders a better connected and more advanced ride experience, increasing the ability to connect across phones, tablets and other electronic devices.

The introduction of Wi-FI also comes with the added bonus of being able to provide real-time troubleshooting courtesy of Wahoo’s customer support team, as well as automatic firmware updates.

Mike Saturnia, CEO at Wahoo, said: “Our team is constantly working to add new capabilities and features to our state-of-the-art Kickr products. We are excited that Wahoo continues to lead innovation in the category by being the first major brand to introduce WiFi on their smart trainers and bikes.”

He added: “We are creating the most innovative connected fitness ecosystem on the market, and these new WiFi enabled products play a key role.”

This is an important milestone in Wahoo’s journey and marks the tenth anniversary of the original Kickr Smart Trainer, which launched in 2012.

The launches follow the launch of Wahoo’s first streaming service, Wahoo X, on the heels of the RGT Cycling acquisition in April 2022.

Chris Fischer, chief commercial officer of subscription services at Wahoo, said: “We remain committed to enhancing the training experience for professional and recreational cyclists, alike, through Wahoo X.

“Within this service, Wahoo RGT allows you to train with other riders, while Systm provides sports science-based workouts and training plans. The addition of these new Kickr devices with WiFi creates a more unified, connected fitness experience so our athletes can spend more time riding and less time connecting.”

Both the Kickr v6 and Kickr Bike v2 are available for £1,099.99 and £3,499.99 respectively.