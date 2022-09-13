Brompton partners with London Metropolitan University to find second life for out-of-service components

Share Facebook

Bike manufacturer Brompton has partnered with London Metropolitan University to find a second life for out-of-service components from its London factory and cycle hire network.

Product and Furniture Design BA students from London Metropolitan University were challenged to work with ‘wit, insight and economy’ to explore designs that ‘delight and surprise’, while also making use of their chosen bike component.

Phill Elston, operations director at Brompton, said: “Brompton are very proud to partner with London Metropolitan University and the future generation of designers to give Brompton bike components a second life. The work celebrates the exceptional robustness and inherent utility of our bike by finding novel ways of repurposing parts that eventually wear through usage.

“We believe it is not good enough just to make a product that enables others to be environmentally conscientious, we must always challenge ourselves to improve and be respectful of our planet.”

With an overall winner receiving their own Brompton bike, and runners-up receiving six months access to the Brompton Bike Hire scheme, the project will be exhibited during the 2022 London Design Festival at Brompton’s flagship Covent Garden store from 17th-25th September.

Simon Hasan, course leader, BA Product and Furniture Design, London Metropolitan University, said: “As the designers of tomorrow, our students embraced the opportunity to consider these components as both ready-made objects and raw materials for newly imagined items.

‘’Looking for hidden properties within the chosen piece, the group sought to understand how these might be used elegantly and intelligently in a new context.”

Earlier this year, Brompton launched its ‘lightest electric bike ever’, the Electric P Line, with a titanium advanced rear frame, superlight 4-speed gearing system and enhanced portability features. It is the first Brompton Electric to feature the all-new superlight 4-speed gearing system which has been seen on the T Line and P Line models.