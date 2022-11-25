Seventies Distribution launches direct-to-consumer Backyard BMX website

Share Facebook

Seventies Distribution has launched a direct-to-consumer website, under the Backyard BMX name.

The new website will feature all the 15+ brands and 3,500 products Seventies distributes for same-day shipping while supporting BMX shops and skateparks.

Seventies has provided shops with a stock feed for many years but said it’s “very difficult” for it to update and actively promote so many products. Customers to the website will be able to nominate one of about 15 shops to support and Seventies said it will handle the packing, shipping, processing fees etc, and the store will receive a commission in the form of a credit on their account.

Seventies is hoping that by promoting this website it can increase the sales of these brands while simultaneously supporting BMX stores. Seventies also organises the Backyard Jam events, sponsoring BMX riders and this is another way it said it intends to support the stores that are fundamental to both maintaining and growing BMX in the UK.

Seventies will continue to operate both the traditional wholesale model with its B2B website, phone orders and stock feeds alongside the Backyard BMX website.

​Owner Stuart Dawkins said: “Backyard is the name of the original shop I opened in Hastings in 1989 and after closing the store in the mid-90s I focused all our efforts on Seventies Distribution. Over the years we’ve seen a lot less shops stocking BMX and the number of BMX specific shops diminish as more of the sales move online.

“Many shops simply don’t have the ability to list and update all the products that we sell so this site will help them to compete online without having to invest huge amounts in website development and stocking thousands of items.

“At Seventies we value the role of the shops in helping support BMX, whether it’s sponsoring riders and events, giving advice and being a meeting point to help develop local scenes. It is very important that we try to include and support the dealer and I’m hoping this site will achieve this.

“At launch, we are only looking at shipping orders but may introduce a click and collect option in the future. We will also continue to market and promote BMX through sponsorship of riders, events and organising the Backyard Jam series of events.”

The new site can be viewed at www.backyardbmx.co.uk and dealers that are interested in being a part of this program can contact Seventies Distribution on 01424 855556.