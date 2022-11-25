Small firms urged to make the most of next week’s Small Business Saturday

Share Facebook

The Small Business Saturday campaign is set to return to the UK next week on 3rd December.

Small business owners across the country are being encouraged to make the most of the spotlight, particularly as many enter the peak trading period amidst news that the UK has entered recession.

In its tenth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday aims to celebrate small business success and encourages people to ‘shop local’ and support businesses in their communities. On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores.

Organisers are calling for a big show of support from the public to recognise the contribution of small independents across their communities, particularly as business owners up and down the country face a raft of economic challenges with the cost-of-living crisis.

New research from Small Business Saturday and American Express found that while that just over a third (36%) of small business owners feel optimistic about the next six months, one-fifth (28%) also say they feel stressed and nervous, and 69% are diversifying their business operations in response to current challenges.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small Business Saturday was created to offer small businesses a massive boost, and this is particularly important at the moment when times are really challenging.

“Public support is vital and can make a powerful difference. This campaign is a chance to celebrate your amazing small business and the phenomenal contribution you make to your local area and the wider UK. Whatever your business, whatever your size and wherever you are in your journey, Small Business Saturday is a chance for you to shine.”

A grassroots, non-commercial campaign, Small Business Saturday UK is free and open to all small firms to make the most of. Many small businesses celebrate by hosting events, offering promotions, and collaborating with other local businesses.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010, and it remains the principal supporter in the UK. Over the time the campaign has been running in the UK, it has engaged millions around the value of small businesses and seen billions spent with small firms on Small Business Saturday.