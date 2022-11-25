Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 25th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Retail Staff – Bikesoup Ltd

As part of the Bikesoup team you will be involved in an innovative fast-paced company who strives itself on delivering best in class products and services. We’re taking a different approach to how we do things which shows in our branding and our operation. It’s important that everyone has a voice in shaping the direction of Bikesoup as we look to expand throughout the cycling industry.

Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a full time Store Manager in Uxbridge. You will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management. You will be processing stock in and out of the store, reviewing and organising reserved stock areas and stock investigations. You will also be responsible for meeting and greeting customers and providing outstanding levels of customer service, whilst discussing appropriate bike options tailored to meet each customer’s needs.

Full Time Sales – Leisure Lakes

You will be required to work on the busy shop floor or workshop, answering customers’ questions and undertake general shop duties. These include operating our workshop diary, EPOS till system, stock taking and speaking with manufacturers/suppliers. We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and courteous manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers.

Cycle Technician – Sigma Sports

At our Grantham location, we have opportunities for the right candidates to join our workshop team as a Cycle Technician on a full-time, permanent basis. You will be joining a busy team in a fast-paced environment; responsible for assembly and inspection of complete box and custom bikes, wheel building/truing and the re-boxing of bikes, for shipping out directly to our customers.

Bike Sales Account Manager – ZyroFisher

The Bike Sales Account Manager will be joining the Bike Division team, led by the Bike Sales Team Manager. This role represents an exciting opportunity for a confident and determined person with a positive outlook and passion for the product, to join us on the next part of our journey. Day to Day, you’ll be responsible for proactively developing the territory to achieve targeted sales growth through established customers and through securing new business. Working closely with our bike sales/internal and brand teams, you will look to maximise all sales opportunities.