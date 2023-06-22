ZyroFisher announced as exclusive distributor for Joe’s No Flats in UK and Ireland

ZyroFisher has announced a new exclusive UK & Ireland partnership with tubeless sealant experts Joe’s No Flats.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand in the UK and products will soon be available to independent specialist retailers.

Joe’s No Flats has become a leading one-stop-shop for tubeless sealant and tubeless related accessories with a comprehensive range of products tailored to the needs of each specific rider – including professional teams, road and MTB, recreational riders and city bikes.

Products on offer include the first sealant for high pressure road tubeless, a special high performance elite racing sealant and sealant remover to help with the removal of sealant stains.

The latest product, released at Eurobike 2023, is a new suspension smoother that will keep your suspension smooth and fully active. The range also includes a range of lubes, cleaners and self-sealing tubes.

Alex Hertz, VP of sales and marketing for Joe’s No Flats, said:“After many years operating in the UK market, we are very excited to join forces with ZyroFisher to make our full product line available to UK shops and bike riders. We are confident that together we will become a significant brand in the UK market, caring about riders and the environment.”

Rob Haycock, ZyroFisher CEO, added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with such an innovative brand like Joe’s No Flats. Working together with the team at Joe’s we are confident we can help strengthen their reach to the IBD market and the end consumer, with a product range that compliments the ZyroFisher portfolio.”

Joe’s No Flats commercial activities will be overseen by brand development head, Blair Morgan.

The range will be available to order from ZyroFisher from late June, with stock arriving July 2023.

For further information, retailers can contact their ZyroFisher account manager or call sales on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.