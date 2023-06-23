ABUS launches GameChanger 2.0 with improved aerodynamics and ventilation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ABUS has launched the GameChanger 2.0, described by the brand as the “ultimate new aero helmet for professional cyclists, triathletes and ambitious athletes”.

Performance has been improved with updated aerodynamics, ventilation, comfort and safety.

The GameChanger 2.0 has a wider Kamm-Tail. The virtual aero profile created by the helmet, is 11% longer. Wind tunnel testing performed by the brand shows the new GameChanger 2.0 provides the rider with a “decisive aero advantage”.

An additional 8° of tilt was added to the Kamm-Tail to optimise aerodynamics when riding in the race position.

A key design priority for ABUS was to boost ventilation. The new Airboost front inlet reportedly draws up-to 32% more air over the forehead. With the help of the internal ventilation channels inside the helmet the top Aeroblade takes the air flow more efficiently from the head.

The horizontal struts of the Acti Cage are designed to direct the airflow specifically into the helmet at higher speeds, and the rear Airflow Star Design allows for a 20% higher flow via the enlarged outlets of the rear diffuser.

The GameChanger 2.0 offers a revised strap system with 12mm wide Flow Straps Pro and a wider V-shape placing the helmet in the optimal position. The Zoom Pro retention system guides both the straps and adjustment system into a natural position on the rider’s head.

Specially shaped eyewear ports in the front as well as the airport vents in the rear area of the GameChanger 2.0 create two storage options for various types of glasses.

Read more: ZyroFisher announced as exclusive distributor for Joe’s No Flats in UK and Ireland

GameChanger 2.0, is also available with the MIPS Air Node system with MIPS versions fitted with a Fidlock-buckle.

It is offered in two versions, a total of 11 different colours and three sizes (S, M, L).

Reported weight of the helmet is 260g (S), 265g (M) and 275g (L).

Launch edition helmets will be available from July in either velvet black or shiny white and will include a set of matching socks with the remaining stock available in a wide range of colours later this year.

UK pricing

Standard £239.99

MIPS £279.99

ABUS is distributed in the UK by Extra and any retailers interested in stocking the brand should reach out to their account manager.