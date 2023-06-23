The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 23rd June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Assistant Manager & Cycle Mechanic – Julian House

Julian House is a charity dedicated to making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society. We run several projects and every year we help thousands of people out of homelessness, into employment, away from domestic abuse, and more. If you’d like a real sense of job satisfaction, great career prospects and a competitive benefits package, you could be who we’re looking for!

The successful Assistant Manager and Cycle Mechanic will service, maintain, repair, build and sell bikes and provide managerial cover. This will include providing holiday cover when needed, helping manage staff and volunteers, as well as supervise various courses such as Build-a-Bike and Maintenance Courses.

Experience in bike building, repairs and customer service is a requirement, as is knowledge of using using simple IT and paper based administrative systems. CyTech 2 in Bike Maintenance or equivalent would be desirable.

Bike Builder – eCommerce – Specialized

In this role you will be the lead of our first-class bike assembly team based within our party logistics (3PL) partner at their warehouse location in Felixstowe, Suffolk. Please note that in this role you will be directly employed by the 3PL but you will work exclusively on the Specialized contract and work directly with the Specialized Teams.

This is a role with varied responsibilities where you are required to possess a high level of attention to detail, bicycle assembly skills and a high level of mechanical bicycle including e-bike knowledge.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to: building our bikes to the highest standards to be supplied directly via our e-commerce platform for home delivery direct to riders, inspect bikes during the build process to ensure the bikes conform to our high-quality standards, packaging bikes to a high standard to ensure safe delivery to the rider, utilising various systems, ensure all bikes are built as planned and ensure our Rider Care team are informed of any anomalies.

Rider Care Representative – Specialized

Are you passionate about excellent customer service? Are you a natural at developing positive relationships with internal and external customers? Do you enjoy collaborating with talented teammates? Do you have an interest in cycling and are you eager to help others get on a bike? If you were able to answer ‘yes’ to these questions, we’d love to talk to you.

We’re looking for a Rider Care Representative to join Specialized UK, providing first-class customer service support to our retail partners and fellow riders. We’re a community of Rider Care Specialists who can help you get up to speed on the specifics of our products. If you own a bike and like to tinker with the basics, that’s a great place to start. If you are proficient in bicycle maintenance and repair proficiency, then that’s good too.

You’ll make a difference by: supporting our dealers and riders with positive and productive conversations to solve their queries, on the phone, by email and in person as required, responding to dealer inquiries, providing support for all lines of Specialized product, warranty evaluations, technical support and service parts, resolving unique or complex issues through creative, rider focussed solutions, and promoting relationships between Specialized and the network of retailers.

Senior Bike Mechanic – Derby – Life Cycle

Are you an experienced bike mechanic wanting to use your skills to make a positive impact? Join our friendly bike workshop and help us connect Derby’s diverse communities with affordable, quality bikes.

As a Senior Bike Mechanic, you’ll fix a wide range of bikes, and work with people from all walks of life. You’ll refurbish bikes donated by the public, giving them a new lease of life. You’ll also service bikes for paying customers, providing a first-class customer service – and you’ll support our award-winning work with prisoners, ensuring a smooth flow of bikes, parts and tools in and out of local prisons. You’ll also help refugees and asylum seekers to access free bikes.

Independent and self-motivated, you’ll use your strong work ethic to prioritise jobs and meet deadlines. You’ll also be keen to share your skills and expertise with colleagues and volunteers. If you have an interest in formally teaching mechanics, we can support you to qualify as a City & Guilds Tutor. Most importantly, you’ll be welcoming, collaborative, and proud to shout about our charitable work.

Qualified Mechanic – Leisurelakesbikes.com

We would like to hear from riders who are looking to either further their career within the cycle industry or, are you looking to start a new journey? Candidates will have good technical and mechanical knowledge of bikes and experience of bike maintenance and servicing in a busy environment. The ideal candidate will be a conscientious and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail.

As an experienced mechanic you will have the ability to problem-solve and work with the minimum of oversight. General IT competency is necessary as you will be required to work as part of a team and share the diary/workload with your colleagues using a computer program and database.

Qualification to Cytech level 2 or 3 is preferred, although specific training in all areas will be provided to the successful candidate. Previous experience within a workshop team environment is desirable , albeit not a requirement.