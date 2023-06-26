The Electric Bike Shop adds service agents to increase nationwide reach

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Electric Bike Shop is continuing to grow its nationwide reach with the introduction of service agents.

These service agents will support The Electric Bike Shop with; bike assembly, ready-to-ride deliveries, click-and-collect locations and remote servicing/warranty work. This is on top of the retailer’s network of stores, providing more physical reach across the UK for the specialist electric bike retailer.

Nick Pryce-Jones, operations manager for The Electric Bike Shop, said: “Through this initiative our aim is to remove all of the concerns associated with buying a bike and especially an e-bike online by offering our customers the luxury of their new bike being delivered fully assembled to their home by a skilled mechanic or the convenience of local click and collect. “

The first members have been signed up and as a result, new click-and-collect locations have been added to The Electric Bike Shop website for customers to choose https://www.theelectricbikeshop.co.uk/click-collect/ .

The new service agents bring the expertise and attention to detail of a local bike shop direct to the customers front door and will be on hand to deal with all future servicing needs of The Electric Bike Shop customers.

Read more: The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 23rd June

Agents go through a comprehensive vetting process and so far, The Electric Bike Shop has secured the services of agents in East Anglia, along the south coast as far as Cornwall, Wales, the Northeast, and Scotland with coverage across south London and the Northwest to be added very soon.

Benefits for retailers include: flexibility to manage own workload and take on additional freelance work, mileage reimbursed at the rate of 45p/mile, commission of up to 10% on follow-on sales of accessories or bikes attributable to you, general and technical support, support accessing parts and consumables at trade prices, and potential for further business opportunities.

Any retailers interested in becoming a service agent can apply online.