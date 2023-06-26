Cube introduces new Aerium C:68X

Share Facebook

Cube has created a redesigned triathlon bike – the Aerium C:68X series.

The dedicated triathlon bike reportedly offers enhanced aerodynamics with integrated disc brakes and features to offer an individually customisable position set-up.

Predecessor model, the Aerium C:68, originally launched in 2018 and was marketed as “one of the fastest triathlon-specific bikes on the market”.

Not content, the developers at Cube decided to build its successor, together with athletes Lucy Charles-Barclay and Frederic Funk.

The process started with some specific goals: to incorporate additional storage and hydration options, as well as disc brake integration, as requested by the pro and age group athletes – without compromising the bike’s aero properties.

In 2020, the first prototypes were sent to the wind tunnel for initial testing, and the collaboration with Charles-Barclay also provided further feedback and real-world experience that was incorporated into the development.

Charles-Barclay, four-time Ironman World Championship silver medallist and 2021 70.3 World Champion, said: “It’s been amazing to be part of the development journey from the very beginning. We had a list of ideas that we were able to realise together with Cube and I know that the end product is incredibly fast.

“In 2022 I raced one of the first prototypes in Hawaii and the results attest to the bike’s remarkable speed. I can’t wait to compete again on this absolute machine.”

Wind tunnel and track testing sessions with both Charles-Barclay and Funk confirmed that the bike had been refined across various frame sizes and for a wide range of riders.

Cube claims that the engineers improved on the numbers of the outgoing model, with the new Aerium C:68X 3.63 watts faster than the Aerium C:68.

The steering torque has been reduced by 18% and the weight shaved to 9.1 kg for the full bike without the hydration system.

Bernd Schenkl, head of engineering, said: “We’ve carried over some key elements from the old model in terms of design and aerodynamics, like the Twin Head Tube, which keeps the bike incredibly stable in crosswinds, and the low seat stays, which help to reduce the frontal area.

“The fork and cockpit have been aerodynamically optimised and we integrated the disc brake mounts. There’s a hydration system with a bladder located directly above the bottom bracket, which we developed and tested in conjunction with our triathletes.

“Altogether we now offer several hydration system options and individually configurable storage. The data we gleaned from the wind tunnel tests and from working with our athletes shows that we achieved our goals and have once again developed the fastest triathlon bike on the market.”

The new Aerium comes in two different models and a frameset.

Aerium C:68X SLT

Frame: Aerium C:68X® Monocoque Advanced Twin Mold Technology, Twin Head Tube, Full Internal Cable Routing, Flat Mount Disc, 12x142mm, AXH

Size: XS, S, M, L

Fork: Aerium C:68X®, Integrated Cable Routing, Flat Mount Disc, 12x100mm

Drivetrain & brakes: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 12 speed, Shimano Dura Ace BR-R9270, Hydr. Disc Brake, Flat Mount

Cockpit: Cube Aerium C:68X® Cockpit System

Wheels: Newmen Advanced SL R.80 Streem, Carbon

Weight: 9,1 kg / 9,7 kg (with Hydration)

Price: £8,999 GBP

Aerium C:68X SLX

Frame: Aerium C:68X® Monocoque Advanced Twin Mold Technology, Twin Head Tube, Full Internal Cable Routing, Flat Mount Disc, 12x142mm, AXH

Size: XS, S, M, L

Fork: Aerium C:68X®, Integrated Cable Routing, Flat Mount Disc, 12x100mm

Drivetrain & brakes: Sram Force AXS™ 12-Speed, Sram S-900 Aero HRD

Front & Rear deraillleur: Sram Force AXS, Sram Force AXS™, 12-Speed

Cockpit: Cube Aerium C:68X® Cockpit System

Wheels: Newmen Advanced SL R.65/R.80 Streem, Carbon

Weight: 9,3 kg / 9,8 kg (with Hydration)

Price: £7,899 GBP

Aerium C:68X Frameset