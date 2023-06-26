Eurobike sees 34,750 trade visitors in 2023, up 2.9% on last year

The second edition of Eurobike at the new Frankfurt location has “underscored its position as the world’s leading trade exhibition for the bicycle and future mobility industry”, according to the organisers.

This year’s event saw more than 1,900 exhibiting companies, with 34,750 trade visitors attending across the five days of the trade fair, and 31,840 consumers on the weekend.

In 2022, 33,780 attended on the business days and 27,370 on the festival days.

Although trade visitors are up by 2.9% year-on-year, they are still not at pre-pandemic levels with the 2019 show in Friedrichshafen seeing 39,834 people from the industry attending.

Stefan Reisinger, managing director of event organiser fairnamic GmbH, said: “This year’s show seamlessly followed on the heels of last year’s success at the premiere in the new venue.

“We were able to make progress both quantitatively and qualitatively and have great momentum behind us. The charisma and drawing power that the industry currently needs could be found here in Frankfurt.

“This will make the Eurobike a driver of the transportation revolution and put even more focus on bicycles, e-bikes, and light electric mobility.”

Visitors travelled from a total of 122 countries to Messe Frankfurt which utilised 150,000 square metres of hall space, including a large outdoor test track area.

Manufacturers of e-bikes, sports bikes, and everyday bikes and new, sustainable forms of mobility were represented at the show , as were accessory brands, suppliers, service providers, and trade organisations.

The 31st Eurobike also offered a strong showcase of new products, with some 200 world premieres reported and more than 300 entries submitted for the Eurobike Award.

Heiko Müller, founder and managing director of Riese & Müller,said: “The market and our products and innovations are definitely ready for the future, and the bicycle industry has the power to revolutionise mobility.”

The 32nd Eurobike will take place on the grounds of Messe Frankfurt from Wednesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Further information is available at: www.eurobike.com