CushCore launches all-new design engineered for e-MTBs

CushCore has introduced an all-new e-MTB tyre insert, expanding their line-up to provide options for all types of riders, bikes, and terrains.

The e-MTB utilises the same patented technology and foam composition through their insert product range. However, CushCore engineers incorporated several new features into the e-MTB’s design to address the unique requirements of e-MTBs.

Adam Krefting, CushCore founder, said:“E-MTBs are heavier and generate more forces than a traditional mountain bike, therefore we designed an insert with these parameters in mind. CushCore e-MTB provides maximum impact absorption, rim protection, vibration damping, and durability. You’ll ride more laps, with more control, but with less fatigue, and less worries.”

Key features for the product include: enhanced profile designed to withstand the increased weight and forces, improved tyre grip on technical uphill climbs, fluted sidewall, and flow channels engineered to increase air and sealant distribution to the main tyre chamber.

The product also has an air valve notch allowing the insert to sit flat on any rim.

CushCore claims this is the brand’s highest level of rim protection and flat prevention and absorbs impacts and damps vibration, aka “trail chatter”.

Austin Sandford, CushCore engineer, added: “The e-MTB also incorporates the same new fluted sidewall design found on our recently released TRAIL insert. This provides progressive sidewall support: the harder you push, the more support you feel.”

CushCore e-MTB retails for £169.99 for a set or £89.99 for singles and comes in 27.5” and 29” sizes.

Fitment:

Wheel Sizes: 27.5” and 29”

Tyre Sizes: 2.3” – 2.8”

Inner Rim Widths: 22mm – 35mm

Weight: 27.5” = 281g / 29” = 299g

CushCore is distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and is available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com with stock expected to arrive in August.

Retailers interested in becoming a CushCore stockist should contact their Area Sales Rep or call the Sales Team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.