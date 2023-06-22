Twiceme unveils new brand identity

Share Facebook

Twiceme, the Swedish safety company focusing on helping individuals in emergency situations, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity.

To drive market awareness and build on the notion that helping others in need is the most human thing to do, the rebranding puts human action in focus.

Twiceme hopes this will speak to end-users and brands from a new perspective, spread awareness of the technology, and how it can bring together technology and safety.

Linnea Koistinen, marketing manager at Twiceme, said: “We’ve been thinking a lot lately about what drives us as a company. Why we do what we do and why there are never enough hours in the day. What we have come to understand is that our collective hatred of the feeling of helplessness is what drives us, and the act of helping unites us.

“We are excited to unveil our new identity, which positions Twiceme as a leader of HTH technology in the industry. This strategic move reflects our commitment to driving market awareness for our groundbreaking technology. With our sharpened marketing position, we are confident that Twiceme will continue to redefine the future of protection and establish itself as the go-to solution for Help the Helpers tech.”

With Twiceme HTH-tech integration into safety gear like bike- ski- or work helmets means any bystander with a phone can help a wearer who has become incapacitated.

Tapping the Twiceme symbol on the safety wear with any smartphone and within 10 seconds helpers can access and share with first responders all the information that they will need to administer the best possible treatment.

By positioning itself from a human centred perspective, Twiceme aims to tap into the human instinct of helping to drive awareness of its solution and expand its reach globally.

On the project itself, Jonas Lembke from Innovation Chapel added: “It was important that we extract the right DNA from the business rather than give them an identity made up in a design agency.

“We wanted consolidated expression to be an extension of what they are about as a team, as a company and most importantly, to better enable Twiceme to keep growing the reach of their amazing service to millions of sports people and workers across the globe.”