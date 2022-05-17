Vel adds new offerings to wheel range for 2022

Share Facebook

Bike components, clothing and accessories brand Vel has announced the addition of six new wheelsets to its range.

By introducing new alloy options, including 23 GRL gravel-specific wheelsets and 28 RL lightweight road wheels, the brand says it offers both road and gravel cyclists an upgrade and performance boost at a price of £399.

In addition, Vel says the new 60 RL carbon tubeless disc wheelset features ‘one of the most uncompromising aero rim profiles’ in its range to date.

New for this season are the 23 GRL gravel-specific wheelsets available in both 700c and 650b. The 650b wheelset weighs 1680g and the 700c version weighs 1800g. Due next month are the lightweight 35 GRL and race-ready carbon GRSL2 option.

Vel’s road offering sees the addition of the 28 RL alloy wheelset. At 28mm deep, the alloy rim is ideal for use in blustery conditions, said the brand, as it won’t get pushed around as much as deeper alternatives. The smart brushed finish means that the wheels will match well with most bikes. These wheels come in at 1550g and will accommodate tyres up to 34mm.

The 60 RL carbon tubeless disc wheelset comes in at 1690g and has the power to transform any road bike, boosting its aerodynamic performance.

The Vel wheel range comprises four main lines: the RL and RSL2 road ranges and the GRL and GRSL2 gravel-specific wheelsets.

The RSL2 wheels have DT Swiss hubs and Sapim CX-Ray spokes whilst the RL wheels use Pillar Wing spokes with proprietary hubs and all models get brass nipples for durability and ease of maintenance. All wheels are handbuilt.

The Vel RL and RSL2 road range comprises:

– 28 RL Alloy Tubeless Disc Wheelset £399

– 38 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

– 3850 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

– 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

– 60 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

– 6085 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £799

– 85 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £799

– 38 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

– 3850 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

– 50 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

– 6085 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1149

– 85 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1149

The Vel GRL and GRSL2 gravel range comprises:

– 23 GRL Alloy Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £399

– 23 GRL Alloy Tubeless Disc 700c Wheelset £399

– 30 GRL Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £749

– 35 GRL Carbon Tubeless Disc 700c Wheelset £749 (due in June)

– 30 GRSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £1099

– 35 GRSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £1099 (due in June)

All Vel wheels have been tested to ISO industry standard, have a two-year limited warranty and a crash replacement offer.

For more information, visit velbike.com or shop the Vel collection exclusively at Sigma Sports.