Laka partners with Sigma Sports to provide insurance at point of sale

Laka has partnered with Sigma Sports to provide integrated insurance at point of sale.

As part of the partnership, Sigma Sports customers will secure 30 days of free insurance on their new bike purchase with access to preferential rates thereafter.

Tobias Taupitz, Laka CEO said, “Laka is proud to partner with Sigma Sports, a well-known name in the UK cycling community, and we’re determined to provide a best-in-class experience for its customers.

“Together, we can help their customers fully enjoy their bike, knowing that Laka has their backs and swiftly get them back on the saddle if needed.”

Known for selling bikes, clothing and accessories along with their in-store services such as bike fitting and servicing, the partnership builds on Laka’s existing network of bike shops and brands.

James McEuen, CEO of Sigma Sports, added: “At Sigma Sports we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service and the highest quality bikes and equipment. We take the same care and attention when choosing those businesses we partner with and Laka is a perfect example of that same commitment to outstanding quality of care for the customer.

“It is great to be able to offer 30 days free insurance on their new bike purchase with access to preferential rates thereafter.

“We know Laka will look after our customers and their bikes in the best way possible and keep them pedalling no matter what.”

Laka, winner of the ‘Best Cycle Insurance Provider’ Award five years in a row, isn’t a traditional provider, instead offering customers and businesses a collective-driven approach to insurance.

Customers pay no upfront premiums, and are instead charged based on the cost of claims submitted by the collective the previous month. Fewer claims result in lower charges.

Laka handles all claims, divides the cost and limits each customer’s maximum monthly spend with a cap based on the value of the equipment insured by each individual member.