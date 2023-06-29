Apex to distribute VHS Slapper Tape in the UK

Apex has announced a new distribution partnership with VHS Slapper Tape.

VHS is a small independent company based out of Queenstown, New Zealand and their goal is to provide riders with the quietest bike possible.

A spokesperson for Apex said: “We have been watching VHS build into the leading chain stay protection and noise management tape and we are stoked to be able offer the products to our dealers.”

The brand’s 2.0 slapper tape has a new 70mm wide base that wraps around the chainstay to provide added protection and sound damping.

It is made from a malleable silicone rubber that makes it easy to install and utilises a 3M adhesive to keep it in place.

The updated 2.0 design has softer air bubbles without compromising the product’s durability.

VHS Slapper 2.0 comes in seven different colours: black, white, orange, green, red, blue, and purple and is available immediately from Apex.

Apex, based just outside of Bedford, was founded in 2020 to support mountain bike workshop Plush and retail offering Brink.

The distributor specialises in mountain bike products and already distributes a number of brands including DyedBro frame protection, Ohlins Suspension, Sensus grips, and Mountain Flow lubes.

Last year, Apex also added MTB Hopper ramps to its portfolio.

The Lithuanian brand offers a range of unique folding jumps, bike stands and accessories.

Following the announcement, Apex said: “The products are high quality and the engineering involved is super impressive with all the ramps being able to fold for easy transportation and the Hopper Lite ramp even comes with back straps so you can go hunting for some gaps on your lunch break.”

Any retailers interested in stocking VHS, or any of their other brands, can contact Apex to set up a trade account.